Unofficial results: Four PTI candidates secure victory in GB council polls

GILGIT: Four candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have secured victory in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) council elections, whereas, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) managed to get one seat each, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI’s Hashmatullah Khan managed to get the victory by securing five votes, Raja Shehbaz Khan secured three votes, Syed Shabeehul Hasnain five votes and Abdul Rehman five votes.

The PPP candidate Muhammad Ayub Shah secured five votes to win the seat during GB council polls.

Yesterday, the Chief Election Commissioner of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region Raja Shehbaz Khan had announced that a total of 10 candidates are contesting the GB council polls.

33 members of the Legislative Assembly of the region will elect six council members, he added.

The chief election commissioner had said that the election will be held through show of hands and toss will decide the winner in case of a tie.

In November 2020, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had secured a two-third majority in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly after independent candidates announced to join the party, allowing the political party to form government in the region.

