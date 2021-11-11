GB council elections to be held on November 12

GILGIT: Chief Election Commissioner of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region Raja Shehbaz Khan has announced that the council elections will be held on November 12 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Raja Shehbaz Khan said that a total of 10 candidates are contesting the GB council polls. 33 members of the Legislative Assembly of the region will elect six council members tomorrow, he added.

The chief election commissioner added that the election will be held through show of hands and toss will decide the winner in case of a tie.

Earlier in the day, the joint provincial election commissioner Tahir Mansoor Khan announced that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue the final electoral rolls on April 13 next year.

While addressing a press conference, Tahir Mansoor Khan said that the institution is reviewing the electoral rolls to facilitate the citizens.

He said that the process of door-to-door verification of voters began in Balochistan on November 7 that will be completed by December 6.

The provincial election commissioner said that the data entry of voters will be completed from December 7 to January 5, 2022, whereas, the initial electoral rolls will be printed from January 6 to 25.

The ECP will issue the initial electoral rolls on January 26, 2022, while the final lists will be issued on April 13, 2022.

