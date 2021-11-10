ECP sets 15-day deadline for Sindh, Balochistan local body polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has Wednesday rolled out directives for Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad administrations to do all that’s necessary within the next 15 days next to conduct local government polls, ARY News reported.

The provincial government must carry out the necessary amendments in the election laws to have the polls conducted within the deadline. The ECP also directed the governments to submit the maps of constituencies and the necessary data in its offices.

We will begin the demarcation drive of the constituencies as per stipulated terms starting as soon as Dec 1, the ECP said and added that shortly after the demarcation is complete, we will roll out the poll schedule.

The reserved verdict of ECP also ordered the ministry of interior to furnish all the required documents to the poll watchdog within the next 10 days.

SC seeks Punjab govt’s reply for delaying restoration of LG institutions

As separately reported on the matter today, the Supreme Court (SC) expressed outrage over the delay in the implementation of its order to the Punjab government for the restoration of the local government (LG) institutions.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case against the delay in the restoration of LG institutions in Punjab.

The SC has issued orders to the Punjab government to submit a reply within a week following a delay in implementation of the court orders.

