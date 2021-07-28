PP-38 Sialkot- by-election: Polling ends, counting of votes underway

SIALKOT: Polling for by-election in Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-38 Sialkot constituency has ended and the vote count is currently underway, ARY News reported.

The polling started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any break to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem is leading with 295 votes. PML-N candidate Tariq Subhani is behind with 198 votes.

Eight candidates are vying for the seat which fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani. A tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and PTI’s Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar who was fielded after the nomination of Qaiser Iqbal Baryar was rejected owing to his dual nationality.

165 polling stations had been established for the election. 68 of them had been declared sensitive and 38 highly sensitive. More than 3,000 police personnel along with over 500 Punjab Rangers personnel were deployed to ensure law and order.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the presiding officers to send Form 45 pictures to the headquarters timely and keep the location of their cellphone on.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.