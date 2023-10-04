Unprovoked, indiscriminate firing by Afghan sentry kills two at Chaman border

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistani citizens including a 12-year-old boy embraced martyrdom while another child sustained injuries in the unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by an Afghan sentry at the Chaman border crossing, ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

The firing incident took place at 4:00 pm today at the Friendship Gate of the Chaman border crossing, leaving two Pakistani citizens including a teenage boy martyred and another child injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Afghan sentry employed at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

The incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line. Resultantly, two innocent Pakistani citizens including a 12-year-old child embraced shahadat, while another child was injured, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistani troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage.

Dead bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason for such irresponsible and reckless act. Pakistan has also demanded to apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities, said ISPR.

“The interim Afghan government is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future,” it added.

“Pakistan remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose,” it concluded.

In July 2020, three Pakistanis were martyred and seven others were left injured in cross-border firing from Afghanistan in Bajaur.