PESHAWAR: The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday announced a crackdown on unregistered vehicles and those defaulting on token tax payments.

In a statement shared on social media, the department said special teams comprising police and excise officials will be formed to check unregistered cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles plying on roads.

Authorities have urged vehicle owners to immediately register their unregistered vehicles and clear any outstanding token taxes to avoid inconvenience.

The department warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators, including heavy fines, vehicle impoundment, and further legal proceedings.

Officials added that impounded vehicles will only be returned to their owners upon the presentation of valid registration and verified documents.

The District Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control office also appealed to citizens to comply with regulations and ensure timely payment of token taxes.