Unreleased Google Pixel Watch 5 Prototype Recovered From Caribbean Seabed, Still Ticking

In what might be the weirdest tech leak of 2026, a prototype of Google’s unreleased Pixel Watch 5 was fished out of the Atlantic Ocean — and it was still showing the correct time.

The bizarre discovery happened near the Caribbean island of St. Martin, when a friend of Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford stumbled on the smartwatch while scuba diving. Pitchford broke the news on X on May 31, 2026, posting photos that quickly went viral across tech circles.

“A friend of mine found this watch a few days ago underwater when he was scuba diving near the island of St. Martin,” Pitchford wrote. “He noted that the reverse of the watch indicates that it is a Google Pixel 5, which has not yet been announced, let alone released”.

From Ocean Floor to Internet Fame

The images are surprisingly clear. The rear casing is engraved with “Google Pixel Watch 5” and “45mm,” confirming this is the larger model. Other markings list key specs: IP68 water resistance, UWB, EDA, skin temperature, SpO2, heart rate sensor, and pulse sensor — the same sensor suite found on the Pixel Watch 4.

Despite an unknown time underwater, the device wasn’t destroyed. Pitchford said the main battery was dead, but reserve power kept the watch face displaying the correct time. YouTuber Marques Brownlee called it “perhaps the most Google thing to ever happen”.

Within hours, “the magic of the internet” did its work. Pitchford posted an update: “Thanks to the magic of the internet, I am now in touch with the owner and we’ve arranged for its return”. The device was reportedly lost by a Google employee, though Google hasn’t commented publicly on the leak.

What the Leak Reveals About Pixel Watch 5

From the front, the prototype looks nearly identical to the Pixel Watch 4, with the same round domed display and crown. That suggests Google is focusing on internal upgrades rather than a redesign.

Leaks and reports indicate the biggest change could be under the hood. The Pixel Watch 5 is rumored to ditch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear chips for a custom Google Tensor wearable chip built on TSMC’s 3nm process, using Cortex-A78 and A55 cores. That should boost performance, efficiency, and enable more on-device AI features with Gemini.

The IP68 rating — visible on the back — explains how the watch survived its Caribbean adventure. The rating means it can handle continuous submersion, though salt water is usually far harsher than pool tests.

Why This Leak Is So Strange

Prototype leaks aren’t new. The iPhone 4 was famously left in a bar in 2010. But an unreleased smartwatch turning up on the ocean floor sets a new bar.

Timing adds to the mystery. Pixel Watch 4 only launched in October 2025, and Pixel Watch 5 isn’t expected until August 2026 alongside the Pixel 11 lineup. Yet this unit looks “pretty polished” and “production-ready”.

Some observers question how pristine the watch looks after ocean exposure, noting it shows few scratches. Still, Pitchford’s reflection is visible in the display, adding authenticity.

Google’s Leaky History Continues

Google has a prolific track record with leaks. From Pixel phones left in taxis to full device reviews before launch, Mountain View struggles to keep hardware secret. This Caribbean find just adds to the lore.

For now, the Pixel Watch 5 remains unannounced. But thanks to one scuba diver, we know it exists, it’s 45mm, it’s IP68-rated, and it can apparently survive the Atlantic. The prototype is now on its way back to its owner — presumably a very embarrassed Google employee.