UNSC failed to stop ‘slaughter’ in Gaza, Kashmir: Munir Akram

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which has the primary responsibility to promote world peace, has failed to “stop the slaughter in Gaza”, as it also failed in Kashmir, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram said.

“Like Israel in occupied Palestine, India’s massive occupation Army of 900,000 troops has sought to brutally suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people and to impose what its extremist leaders ominously call a ‘Final Solution’ for Kashmir,” he told the 15-member Council.

On Wednesday, the United States vetoed a Russian-led Security Council resolution that would have called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver life-saving aid to millions of traumatized Gazans living under the relentless Israeli bombing.

Speaking in a debate, Ambassador Akram said he hopes that after the Security Council’s failure, the General Assembly will take action and demand an immediate ceasefire; full, unhindered, and sustainable humanitarian access to suffering people in Gaza; and ensure that they are not displaced within or outside Gaza.

“Thereafter,” he added, “We should seek to resuscitate the two-State solution, the only option for a durable peace in the Holy Land.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said the Security Council’s failures could be addressed by making it more representative of the UN’s membership; more democratic, by enlarging the voice of the majority of small and medium sized States, and more accountable, through the democratic method of periodic elections

The Pakistani envoy said regional and sub-regional organizations can play a role in promoting peace and security and resolving disputes. However, their role remains subsidiary to that of the Security Council, the General Assembly, the Secretary-General and other relevant UN organs. Moreover, their actions must remain consistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and UN resolutions.

The bloodshed began on October 7 when Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack in Israel in the deadliest attack on Israeli soil since the state was founded in 1948.

Israel hit back with a relentless bombing campaign, killing more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.