Up-gradation of Lahore airport’s main runway enters final phase

LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Friday said the up-gradation of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport main runway has entered the final phase, ARY News reported.

The up-gradation of the runway to cost Rs6,450 million, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said and added that the latest equipment will be fixed on the main runway for the guidance of the pilots landing planes at the airport.

The latest system will help pilots in landing during inclement weather conditions. The runway is closed for the flight operations in phase two repair work until April 2, according to the CAA.

Currently, the secondary runway is being used for flight operations and the main runway is being used for taxi-in and taxi-out.

It may be recalled that the main runway of the Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore, was closed on November 14, 2020, for a year on account of repair works, but the up-gradation has been delayed.

The runway was closed after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved a requisition from the airport authorities to repair the main runway. The repair work would be completed by November 21, 2021, the CAA had said earlier.

