Upcoming PUBG game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5: report

The developers of the PUBG mobile survival gaming franchise are reportedly availing Unreal Engine 5 for its upcoming instalment.

It is no secret that the sequel of the acclaimed is in development. The project rumoured to be titled PUBG 2, is expected to be released next year provided there are no obstacles in the team’s way.

The company, as of this moment, has not announced the release date and title for the project.

A Twitter user by the name of PlayerIGN has come up with rumours about the upcoming PlayerUnknown’s Battleground sequel.

He shared a picture of the job opening advertisement in which PUBG Corporation is hiring a technical animator and a technical art director for an “announced project”.

NEW UE5 PUBG game: PUBG Amsterdam's hiring to build a new AAA Unreal Engine 5 "UNANNOUNCED PROJECT" game. A PUBG2 project upgrading to UE5 was discussed a few months ago via internal sources. Also from diff recent leak at Nvidia, we know there's a WIP Krafton game called "X1." pic.twitter.com/oQKuyN3NQ1 — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) September 22, 2021

Art Director, Game Director and Producers to execute a AAA realisation of the project with Unreal Engine 5,” the advertisement read.

The job advertisement is pretty much summing up that the PUBG Corporation will now be using Unreal Engine 5 instead of its predecessor. Krafton is yet to make it official.

Unreal Engine will be allowing the developers to include better graphics, high-tech performances and allows the company to provide content that will make the player’s money and value worthwhile.