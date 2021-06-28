Uplift of merged districts top priority of govt: PM Imran     

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that development of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among the top priorities of his government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of MNAs hailing from erstwhile tribal areas, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said he wants complete mainstreaming of the people of tribal districts.

The delegation comprises Guldad Khan, Gull Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman Khan, and Jawad Hussain.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri was also present on the occasion.

Read More: PM DIRECTS TO SPEED UP WORK ON UPLIFT PROJECTS IN TRIBAL DISTRICTS

Earlier on February 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on development projects in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, PM Imran Khan had said that the development of the tribal district was among the top priorities of the government.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people for the country, the prime minister had directed the provincial government to focus on the development and progress of the area.