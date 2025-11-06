UPS cargo plane crashes at Kentucky airport leaves 11 dead

Louisville, Kentucky: At least eleven people have been confirmed dead and dozens more injured after a UPS cargo plane erupted into flames following a crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Wednesday evening.

The MD-11 aircraft, reportedly carrying around 280,000 gallons of fuel, burst into a massive fireball as it attempted to take off en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Footage from the scene shows the plane’s left wing catching fire moments before the crash, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The aircraft briefly lifted off the ground before slamming back down and exploding on impact, scattering debris across the tarmac and nearby industrial buildings.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed on Thursday that 11 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise to 12 as several individuals remain unaccounted for.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” he said, adding that identification of the victims is ongoing due to the severity of the wreckage. Three of the victims were on board the plane, while the others were on the ground.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg described the situation as “extremely concerning,” citing the enormous quantity of fuel onboard.

“My understanding is that there were about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane — that’s a major hazard in so many ways,” he told WLKY-TV.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said preliminary findings indicate the aircraft caught fire during its takeoff roll, and one of its engines may have detached prior to the explosion.

Video of the Louisville plane crash. pic.twitter.com/KVJYl8afRh — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) November 4, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft type and said it is cooperating with the NTSB in a joint investigation.

Flames from the crash site burned for hours, and authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within a five-mile radius due to air quality concerns. The order was later reduced to one mile as firefighting crews gained control of the blaze.