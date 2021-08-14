Upsurge in Covid positive ratio in country, Skardu remains above 20 pct

ISLAMABAD: The COVID positivity ratio has been on rise in the country and maximum rate of positive cases 20.14 percent, recorded in Skardu in 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The Test Positivity Ratio in big cities have been consistently on rise amid raging fourth wave of coronavirus across the country.

According to the health ministry sources, positivity ratio of Covid tests in Karachi remained 14.60 percent, federal capital Islamabad 11.15 pct, Rawalpindi 12.54 percent, Peshawar 14.24 pct and Lahore 9.84 percent.

The sources shared that COVID positivity ratio in Muzaffarabad remained 18.25 pct and in Mirpurt 12.64 in last 24 hours.

Moreover, positive cases rate remained 8.98 percent in Hyderabad, 13.13 percent in Abbottabad, 9.62 pct in Mardan, 7.02 pct in Swabi, 6.45 percent in Bahawalpur and 5.87 percent in Faisalabad.

In Gilgit positive cases rate remained 6.33 pct, Diamir 7.48 percent and Quetta 3.87 pct, sources said.

In Swat ratio of positive cases remained 3.28 pct, Charsadda 1.29, Gujrat 2.16 pct and Gujranwala 1.97 pct.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.09 per cent in the country. The ratio of positive cases has increased in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and other areas in last 24 hours, according to sources.

The highest rate of positive cases of Covid-19 was 24.85 percent in Azad Kashmir, the positivity rate in Sindh remained 8.52 percent and in Balochistan 8.73 percent, sources said.

The positivity rate of the virus cases in Gilgit Baltistan surged to 11.36 percent, while in KP it rose to 7.32 pct, Punjab 6.15 percent and in Islamabad 11.15 percent, according to sources.