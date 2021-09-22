Upsurge of dengue fever cases reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An upsurge has been reported in the dengue fever cases in the federal capital as 17 new cases of the disease were surfaced in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to a document over the dengue virus cases in Islamabad, 14 cases of the viral disease reported in rural and three cases in urban areas of the federal capital territory.

“In the ongoing season 94 dengue fever cases have been reported so far, the paper read. “In rural areas 67 and in urban areas of Islamabad 27 dengue virus cases have been reported.

Dengue virus has claimed two lives during this seas in Islamabad, according to the report. “Both patients succumbed by the disease in this season were residents of Ghouri Town Phase IV in Islamabad,” according to the paper.

According to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration was resulted in upsurge in dengue patients.

According to the document, 61 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases were reported from the Holy Family hospital, 20 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In DHQ hospital Rawalpindi three cases, in private hospitals four cases, Shifa International two cases, while one case of dengue fever reported from Quaid-e-Azam hospital, according to the details.