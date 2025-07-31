Upsurge in water level after India releases water into Chenab River

LAHORE/JALALPUR BHATTIAN: The water level in Chenab River has reached to 1,66,796 cusecs at Qadirabad on Thursday after sudden release of water by India into the river, water officials said.

An upsurge continued in Chenab River after release of water from India. Likely flooding in the river feared to affect several villages in the vicinity of Jalalpur Bhattian.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) on Wednesday said that India has discharged water into Chenab, increasing the water level in the river to medium flood at Marala headworks.

The river water flow has surged to 1,76,000 cusecs at the Head Marala, the FFD stated yesterday while apprehending further surge in the water flow in Chenab.

“An upsurge in water level could submerge hundreds of acres of the land in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Jhang,” flood forecasting body said.

The water flow in Chenab was 70,000 cusecs two days ago, FFD said.

Earlier, the FFD had issued high alert for flooding in Chenab River during next 24 hours at Marala Headworks.

FFD forecast medium to high level flood in Chenab at Marala Barrage while medium flood in the river at Khanki and Qadir Abad headworks during next 24 hours.

“The next monsoon weather system likely to arrive by August 5,” FFD said in its forecast.

The water flow at Indus and other major rivers likely to increase up to medium level under the influence of the upcoming monsoon spell.