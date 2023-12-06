Urban forest inaugurated at Frere Hall

KARACHI: US Consul General in Karachi Conrad Tribble inaugurated laying of a Miyawaki forest patch at the Frere Hall Gardens.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that mitigating the dangers of the changing climate was not just a priority but a fundamental imperative that resonates at the very core of the US Mission.

We recognise the profound significance of collective action and partnerships in combating the adverse effects of climate change, he said and added that Afia Salam’s project aligned seamlessly with our mission to curb the effects of climate change.

This initiative has played a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of climate change and reducing air pollution by developing an urban forest and building the capacity of community-based organisations and youth through a Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) approach.

Tribble said this project serves as a testament to the impact each of us can have when dedicating ourselves to environmental betterment.

“In this transformative initiative, our dedicated alumna came together to plant an impressive 10,000 trees across 5 hectares of land. I trust that initiatives like these will inspire and motivate everyone present to play their part in safeguarding our planet,” he added.