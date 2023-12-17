Urea price witnesses another hike in Pakistan

The prices of fertilizers have been shot up as the rate of 50kg urea has reached Rs5,550, ARY News reported, quoting an official document on Sunday.

The fifty kg urea bag surged by Rs171 last week.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of urea bags in Rawalpindi went up by Rs1,000 during the current week, while in Hyderabad it recorded an increase of Rs651.

In Quetta, the price of the urea bag was jacked up by Rs598; in Larkana by Rs154; in Multan by Rs100.

On December 11, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the departments concerned to prepare and submit an action plan immediately for uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer on priority basis.

“To ensure uninterrupted supply of urea fertilizer during crop sowing, a comprehensive framework should be prepared and presented in consultation with the provinces and the relevant industry,” he said while chairing an emergency review meeting regarding demand and supply, and price of urea fertilizer in the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister asked the district administrations to take immediate action against the hoarders of the fertilizer, and identify and punish those responsible. He said the government subsidy on urea fertilizer must reach the deserving farmers.