Watch: Uroosa Siddiqui weight loss secrets revealed

Famous actor Uroosa Siddiqui took the internet by storm when she underwent a drastic weight loss transformation in 2021 and the celebrity is here spilling all her secrets today.

Be it with all her overweight self or with her jaw-dropping health transformation, actor Uroosa Siddiqui is one of the very few actors who has always been at the receiving end of the audience’s love for her work and performances.

However, given it all, her efforts in the transformation journey cannot be undermined as the actor confessed that the discussion around her weight and weight loss has always had an important role in her life.

In her latest outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir and fellow celebrities, the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ actor spilt all her secrets and tips. “I feel so healthy, powerful and strong [after the weight loss],” Siddiqui told the host, adding that it was a lifestyle shift for her rather than a diet routine.

“I had been on different diets for the past 15 years but there weren’t any fruitful results. Now, it is a healthy lifestyle,” Siddiqui said.

Moreover, the celebrity also shared a quick and healthy breakfast recipe, which has been a staple during her journey to shed some extra kilos. For the recipe, Siddiqui took strained homemade yoghurt in the desired quantity and mixed in fresh fruits and honey. At last, she topped it with granola and mixed seeds.

Siddiqui mentioned that it is a great breakfast option, and keeps you energized throughout the day.

