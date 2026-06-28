Uruguay body reportedly cancels charter flight following World Cup exit

Uruguay’s FIFA World Cup campaign ended in disappointment after a 1-0 defeat to Spain, with the South American side set to return home on commercial flights following the cancellation of its planned charter, local media reported.

According to El Pais newspaper and broadcaster Tenfield, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has cancelled the team’s charter flight from its base camp in Mexico to Montevideo. Instead, players will travel back individually on commercial airlines after the country’s early World Cup elimination.

Uruguay entered Friday’s decisive Group Stage clash against Spain in Guadalajara needing a positive result after drawing its opening matches against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. The two stalemates left Marcelo Bielsa’s side with no margin for error.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute after a costly goalkeeping mistake, and Uruguay failed to find an equaliser as the European side secured a 1-0 victory to advance, eliminating the two-time world champions from the FIFA World Cup.

The defeat marked a bitter end to Uruguay’s campaign and effectively brought Marcelo Bielsa’s three-year spell as national team coach to a close.

The 70-year-old Argentine, visibly frustrated after the final whistle, initially reacted angrily before composing himself for his post-match press conference, where he delivered a candid assessment of his tenure.

“I’ve left Uruguayan football nothing because any type of support a country’s soccer manager can give in a country where he has worked three years doesn’t take if you don’t get results,” Bielsa said.

“The fourth place in the World Cup qualifiers wasn’t worth anything, third place in the Copa América wasn’t worth anything and obviously I don’t need to describe this showing. But if you ask me how my tenure will be remembered, as a tenure I’ve left nothing.”

Bielsa is not expected to continue as Uruguay manager, leaving the Uruguayan Football Association facing the task of appointing a new head coach ahead of future international competitions.

The next major milestone for Uruguay will come in 2030, when the country is scheduled to host one of the centenary FIFA World Cup matches, commemorating 100 years since the inaugural tournament was staged in Montevideo in 1930.