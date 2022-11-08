‘Urvashi bula rahi hai’: Rishabh Pant furious after fan teases him

A video which shows India cricketer Rishabh Pant angry at a spectator who taunted him by calling out Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela’s name is going viral.

In the viral video, the right-handed batter was seen walking near the boundary. A fan started mocking the cricketer by saying “Urvashi bula rahi hai (Urvashi is calling you)”.

The man’s friends also joined in the fun and started laughing over the ridiculous comments toward the cricketer.

It provoked Rishabh Pant. He replied, “Jaake lele phir” before walking away.

Netizens expressed their anger towards the spectator’s comment. They slammed him for making crude remarks at the player. Some advised the player to take action against the spectator.

immature behaviour tbh — ishant (@ishant45_) November 7, 2022

Very Pathetic. — Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) November 7, 2022

TBH it’s not sarcasm 😔 — Wanda Maximoff ᗢ (@scarlazywitch) November 7, 2022

I want pant to file a defamation case against urvashi bhot tang kiya hai pant ko ussne full distract kiya hai — Rohit (@rohit_0718) November 7, 2022

It is not the first time that the crowd has mocked the player by taking the actor’s name.

Background

There is a long history when it comes to Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi Rautela created a buzz when she claimed that she made a person “RP” wait in a hotel lobby for 10 hours. The fans speculated it was the India wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant.

The cricketer refuted the actor’s statement.

The celebrity later unveiled “RP” was the Tamil actor Ram Pothineni on the social media application Instagram.

