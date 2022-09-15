Urvashi Rautela’s ‘sorry’ was not for Rishabh Pant; actor claims

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela claimed her on-camera apology was not meant for Rishabh Pant but rather for her fans and loved ones.

The ‘Pagalpanti’ actor has been in the limelight for quite some time now, not for many right reasons though. After dealing with the edited video fiasco involving Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, Rautela is back in the headlines with her recent ‘sorry’ clip.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While the blame game between Rautela and Indian wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant [supposed RP] doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon, in a recent conversation, the actor was asked for a message she would like to give the certain ‘RP’, to which she replied, “All that I want to say is that… what do I say… Nothing! Sorry.. I am sorry!”

However, Rautela has now clarified that the apology was not meant for ‘RP’, and rather her ‘fans and loved ones’. Taking to her Instagram stories, she called out the meme pages for being ‘worst marketers’, taking her statement out of context. She wrote: These days official news articles and so called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or a TV show. That sorry was for my fans and loved ones that I had nothing to say.” She also added a series of hashtags in her text post including ‘Why the news is not the truth’, ‘false misleading light’, ‘great script’, and ‘facts are not copyrightable’.

For those unversed, Rautela who had a brief history of allegedly dating Pant (when the two were clicked together in Mumbai) claimed in a conversation that someone with the name initials RP came to the hotel she was staying at, to meet her and waited for over 10 hours. read more

After the interview went up on the portal, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram stories to take a supposed jibe at the actor, however, only to delete it minutes later.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name,” read the cryptic note by him. The cricketer further added hashtags “Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister)” and “Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai, (there’s a limit to the lies too).”

The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant saga began a few years earlier when the actor hinted at dating the cricketer in an interview, following which Pant blocked her on social media, and published some pictures with his girlfriend to clear the air.

Comments