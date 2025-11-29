Urvashi Rautela recalls Dharmendra’s powerful advice about ego

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela, a renowned Indian actress, has candidly spoken about the advice by the late legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

The Indian media reportedly claimed the Bollywood actress not only discussed her memorable meeting with Dharmendra but also stated that the extraordinary star had given counsel.

Urvashi Rautela, 31, revealed that Dharmendra told her. “Urvashi, my kid, the thing called ego, keep it under your feet and crush it. Ego is nothing but ego.

Even though the words of Dharmendra are simple, they have an in-depth message for all. The advice has been resonating in Urvashi Rautela’s mind far beyond her imagination, and she continues to feel its impact.

However, to many people it would apparently be a small piece of advice, although for a new actor standing before Indian cinema’s great artist, it has become a milestone.

Historically, Dharmendra debuted his professional journey with the film “Dil Bhi Tera HUm Bhi Tere” for Rs 51 only. In fact, the “He-Man” of Bollywood became among the biggest and most successful sensational entertainers of all time in the country gradually with every passing year.

Notably, he left this mortal world at the age of 89 on November 24, but despite a great legacy spanning almost six decades, his funeral was not held with state honours.

Earlier this week, the makers of Apne 2 gave a major update on the highly anticipated sequel following the sad passing of veteran actor Dharmendra.

Addressing the rumours about the project being shelved, Producer Deepak Mukut assured fans that the film is in works and will now serve as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor.

“People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. Apne 2 is NOT shelved. This film is happening, and it is happening with full conviction. We have been working quietly but consistently, and there has never been a question of dropping the project. Apne 2 is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner,” he said in an official statement as per Times Now.