Urvashi Rautela summoned by ED

Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela and former MP Mimi Chakraborty have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India, in connection with an investigation into the alleged illegal operations of online betting platform 1xBet.

As reported by the Indian media, ED has issued a summons to Urvashi Rautela to appear at the central agency’s Delhi headquarters on Tuesday, whereas actor and former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament, Mimi Chakraborty, has been asked to report before the officials a day earlier, in connection with the ongoing probe of the betting app fraud.

“Once they depose, the ED is expected to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” an agency official said.

Moreover, they suggest that the investigation is a part of the larger money laundering probe against several online betting apps, using their platforms for advertisements and to collect funds from their users. Both of them have previously promoted these illegal betting apps.

Notably, these online gaming and betting platforms have been under ED’s radar for alleged money laundering and tax evasion.

ED has previously questioned a number of actors and cricketers for endorsing such apps, which have been accused of defrauding their users and investors of a huge sum of money, and allegedly evading substantial taxes.

