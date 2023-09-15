Urwa Hocane’s love note for Farhan Saeed makes netizens go awww!

Netizens are in absolute awe after looking at the love-filled birthday post of showbiz A-lister and a doting wife Urwa Hocane for her husband Farhan Saeed.

As the heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed turned 39 (definitely not looking like one at all…) on Thursday, his wife and popular actor-producer Urwa Hocane took to her Instagram handle to pen her heart out for the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star.

With the two-picture gallery of the couple, twinning effortlessly in their black fits, Hocane wrote, “Zindagi dhoop tum ghanna saya ! ❤️”

She added, “Can’t put in better words how grateful I am for your companionship & love, to have you by my side, my most wonderful human at heart & ofcoarse the most handsome ! Happiest birthday to you @farhan_saeed ! I love you !”

The loving husband, on and off screen, responded to the wish with a “Love you,” comment.

Thousands of the #UrHan fans, who were as excited as always to see the fresh glimpses of their beloved couple together, swooned over their crackling chemistry as they liked the posts and sent lovely wishes for the birthday boy.

For those unversed, singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed tied the knot to A-list actor Urwa Hocane in 2016. There were speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time, however, the two put rumours to rest with their mushy clicks on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

