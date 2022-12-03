Sisters Mawra, Urwa Hocane spill interesting details of their closet

Celebrity sisters, Urwa and Mawra Hocane were seated with host Nida Yasir in ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ on Friday.

The Hocane sisters, Urwa and Mawra were the latest guest on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ and the two spilt quite a few secrets and details about each other during the outing.

When asked about the fond memories of their childhood and which of the fashionista sisters had more interest in shopping etc. while growing up, the ‘Tich Button’ star recalled that she would always consult the younger sister for any and every styling advice.

They revealed that Urwa was never the one who would be interested in buying clothes or giving more thought to them. Mawra added that she was the one who used to thoughtfully curate designs for her dresses and then would accompany her mother to the tailors’ shop for the detailing etc.

‘Main Bushra’ star mentioned that she is still the same and can never wear clothes picked off the rack.

Urwa chimed in saying that she always consults Mawra for any and everything related to fashion and styling, be it which shoes to wear or which jewellery to pair with the given outfit.

“She has a better sense of style and dressing,” Urwa said of Mawra adding that she hits her up for styling tips to date.

When questioned by the host if like every other sister they share clothes with each other, both Urwa and Mawra responded positively and said they have been doing it since childhood. “However, there is one specific rule that the person who has got the certain dress should wear it once and after that, it would be available for everyone, not before that,” they divulged.

