US to send 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) on Monday has announced to send 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, confirmed White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Jen Psaki said the doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being sent to Pakistan to help Islamabad in the fight against the pandemic.

She further said The US is sending 1.5 million doses of Moderna to Honduras, 2 million Modern doses to Peru this week.

“Thanks to president s commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere.”

Last week it was reported that Pakistan is likely to receive Moderna’s mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine doses in the coming months through COVAX — the World Health Organisation’s global shared vaccine programme.

Read more: Pakistan likely to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

This was stated by officials from the country’s health ministry.

Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination official had said that talks were underway with COVAX to acquire the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Pakistan recently received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility and also made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.