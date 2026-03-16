US affirms fire at aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford

A fire broke out on one of the two US aircraft carriers in the Middle East USS Gerald R. Ford, Russian television quoting the Centcom Fifth Fleet said in its report. The US navy said that the cause of the fire was non-combat-related.

The fire is not related to an act of sabotage or an attack, Centcom Fifth Fleet stated.

“There is no damage to ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational,” according to a statement from the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVACENT).

Two sailors were injured and are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries due to the fire onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. Both are in stable condition, NAVCENT said.

The aircraft carrier is currently operating in the Red Sea in support of the joint US-Israeli operations against Iran, according to statement.

The Gerald R. Ford and Abraham Lincoln aircraft carriers are the most visible part of a U.S. military buildup in the Middle East during joint US-Israeli operations against Iran.

Iran Revolutionary Guards had earlier said that a US aircraft carrier was attacked by its drones and damaged it.