US again rejects allegations regarding cypher

WASHINGTON: The US State Department Thursday once again rejected allegations regarding ‘cypher’ and said that these allegations are completely ‘baseless’.

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller while briefing the media said: “I don’t know how many times I can respond to this question from the podium and give the same answer, which is that these allegations, such as they are, are completely unfounded.”

Miller further said that the US does not involve itself with domestic political questions, and we do not take sides on political parties in Pakistan or any other country.

On Wednesday, Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

The former PM earned massive public support while running a campaign that claimed a conspiracy was behind his ouster. In his speech on March 27, last year, he displayed a “threat letter,” a diplomatic code, which was used to depose his government a few days later through a vote of no confidence.