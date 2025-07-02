US ‘agrees’ to investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector

The United States (US) has ‘agreed’ to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector as trade negotiations between Islamabad and the Trump administration are underway in Washington, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

As per details, the Pakistan and US sides have agreed to finalize a new trade agreement, diplomatic. The Pakistani delegation is being led by Secretary of Commerce Jawad Paul.

According to sources, the United States has expressed readiness to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, with potential investments ranging from $500 million to $1 billion.

Pakistan has presented various proposals aimed at expanding bilateral trade volumes. Diplomats indicate that the upcoming trade agreement between US and Pakistan could lay the foundation for a renewed economic partnership between Islamabad and Washington.

Pakistan has also conveyed a desire to further boost its textile exports to the US., while simultaneously inviting US investors to explore opportunities across multiple sectors in the country.

In addition to minerals, the Trump administration has shown interest in investing in Pakistan’s growing technology sector as well.

Pakistan’s proactive engagement underscores its efforts to protect its trade interests amid evolving global trade policies.

The US tariff policy also affects major trading partners such as India, China, the European Union, and Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Afghanistan, highlighting the broader implications of the new trade measures.