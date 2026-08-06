US, allies call for extraordinary regional meeting on Nicaragua

WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies on Wednesday urged the Organization of American States (OAS) to convene a meeting to consider possible measures against Nicaragua, whose government seeks to exclude the opposition from elections.

Michael Kozak, a senior US State Department official who oversees Latin America, called for an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers to take place before September, when Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega plans to finalize the constitutional reform banning opposition groups from standing in elections.

“Ministers should examine the full range of lawful, diplomatic, institutional, economic, and collective security options available,” Kozak said in his address to the body, while adding that the text “does not authorize the use of armed force.”

“The issue is not whether the dictators have heard us. The issue is whether they believe our words will ever be followed by our actions,” added the US official.

The proposal, made at a gathering of OAS ambassadors, was supported by a large majority, though Mexico and Brazil expressed reservations.

The members adjourned without a vote to continue negotiations.

Nicaragua, diplomatically isolated within the Americas, withdrew from the OAS in November 2023.

Last month, Ortega, who has ruled Nicaragua for nearly 20 years, declared that the opposition would be banned from taking part in elections, calling them traitors serving foreign interests.

Nicaragua’s legislature is scheduled to vote on the measure, which would also extend the presidential term to seven years, in September.

Many of Washington’s allies in the 32-member OAS supported convening the ministerial meeting, but Mexico’s Ambassador Alejandro Encinas Rodriguez cautioned that the initiative “must be carefully weighed” and efforts should be made to continue dialogue with Managua.

Brazil’s representative made a similar note, saying “the organization must play a constructive role, prioritizing the opening of channels for negotiation.”