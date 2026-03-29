US already accomplished most military objectives in Iran: Vance

WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance says in an interview that the US has already accomplished the most if not all of the military objectives in Iran adding that it will soon going to be out of there.

He said the war with Iran will continue “for a little while longer” until it neutralizes the Islamic Republic.

“The president’s going to keep at it for a little while longer to ensure that once we leave, we don’t have to do this again for a very long time,” Vance said in a podcast.

Vance said that “This country is threatening us in all these ways. They’re still trying to build a nuclear weapon. We need to neuter them for a very, very long time, and that’s the purpose.

He said the goal of the mission is to ensure that the US doesn’t have to go back into Iran in a “year down the road.”

“We’re taking care of business. We’re going to be out of there soon, and gas prices are going to come back down,” he concluded in the interview.