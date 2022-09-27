US announces additional grant of $10m for Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan seeks United States (US) assistance and cooperation in climate change justice.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his US counterpart Antony Blinken after meeting in Washington, he said Pakistan is facing a huge natural calamity and devastation which has affected millions of people across the country.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is among the ten countries worst affected by climate change.

He said with US cooperation, hundreds of projects of the green revolution can be initiated.

Bilawal said the contribution of Pakistan is below 0.8 % in greenhouse gases emission.

Speaking on the occasion, US secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional grant of ten million dollars under the head of food security for Pakistan.

He said the US has extended an amount of 55 million dollars so far for the assistance of flood affectees in Pakistan.

He said America is standing with the flood victims in the hour of difficulty and will continue their help.

Earlier, delegation level meeting held at State Department in which stock of enhanced bilateral engagement in trade, energy, food, health and areas of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed.

The foreign minister thanked US side for continued support Pakistan following the devastating climate catastrophe in the country.

Antony Blinken, on the occasion said that the meeting was aimed to reaffirm our close partnership for economic prosperity, regional stability, and food security. He also emphasized continued support for flood relief, including nearly 56.5 million dollars in aid.

