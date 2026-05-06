US announces closure of Peshawar Consulate

The United States (US) has announced the phased closure of the American consulate in Peshawar.

According to the statement released by State Department, responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be transferred to the United States Embassy in Islamabad.

The State Department said the decision reflects its commitment to the safety of diplomatic staff and the effective use of resources.

It added that the United States would continue meaningful engagement with the people and authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while efforts to strengthen economic ties and regional security cooperation would also continue.

A US State Department spokesperson highlighted that this decision underscores a commitment to efficient resource management and personnel safety. They assured that the US administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain resolute despite the physical relocation of its diplomatic presence from Peshawar.

The statement further noted that US officials would remain in contact with authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to advance the interests of the American people.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Pakistan-US relations through its diplomatic offices in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, adding that diplomatic relations would continue to be expanded through the United States mission in Pakistan.