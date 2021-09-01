US appreciates Pakistan’s support in pullout from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The US embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan’s support and assistance in the evacuation operation from Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

The embassy from its official Twitter handle said that the US military operation to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan has been completed and now Washington will remain focused on diplomatic engagement in the region.

The U.S. military operation to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan has been completed, but we remain focused on our diplomatic engagement in the region. The United States appreciates Pakistan’s support and assistance with both of these efforts. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) September 1, 2021

“The United States appreciates Pakistan’s support and assistance with both of these efforts.”

Read more: BIDEN DEFENDS US PULLOUT FROM AFGHANISTAN

The US completed airlifting its troops, yesterday, as per the August 31st deadline to end two decades of bloodshed that began and ended with the Taliban in power.