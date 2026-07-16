US approves nearly $2 billion in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said Wednesday it has approved the sale of an estimated $1.96 billion in weapons to bolster Saudi Arabia’s air defenses, as the war ramps up in the Middle East.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region,” the State Department said in a release.

Among the weapons the Gulf kingdom seeks are up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and its warheads, which the US Navy’s website describes as “an inexpensive way to destroy targets while limiting collateral damage in close combat.”

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems in Nashua, New Jersey, the department said.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by strengthening its homeland defense, and improving interoperability with US forces, and other regional and NATO forces,” the release said.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia appears to be on the brink of renewed war with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis after they fired missiles at an airport in the southern Saudi city of Abha on Monday.

The Houthi attack came after the Yemeni government hit Sanaa airport to divert a flight returning from the Iranian supreme leader’s funeral with a Houthi delegation on board. The Houthis blamed Riyadh for the attack.

The move also comes amid the United States ramping up waves of attacks on Iran, after reimposing a naval blockade as the foes return to war.

“There will be no adverse impact on US Defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the release said.