US assures Pakistan of support in IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met and discussed matters related to US cooperation and support for Pakistan’s efforts to meet its reform targets, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the Embassy of the United States of America said that the talks also included improvement of Pakistan’s tax administration and investment climate.

According to the statement, Ambassador Blome also noted the US government’s support for Pakistan’s work with the International Monetary Fund IMF to complete its current Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“Ambassador Blome underscored his commitment to expanding further US-Pakistan economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the statement read.

Earlier on Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and underlined the need to enhance trade and investment relations with the United States, besides exploring collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors.

He said that American enterprises should be encouraged to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as well as bring innovative business ideas to the country’s economy.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the USA spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

He said that the top priority of Pakistan was to put its economy on the right track and overcome economic and security challenges. He highlighted that climate change was a global issue, and Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to its adverse impacts.