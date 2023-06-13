US aware of military trials after May 9 incidents: State Dept spox

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has asserted that the United States is aware of military trials of civilians after May 9 incidents, ARY News reported.

On May 9, military installations including Corps Commanders House Lahore came under attack following the arrest of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

In a press briefing, Matthew Miller urged Pakistani officials to respect the democratic norms and the rule of law in accordance with the Constitution. He added that the US is in contact with the Pakistani top officials for the maintenance of human rights and law.

The US State Department spokesperson said that the United States has always prioritised the maintenance of law, the protection of journalists and human rights.

Regarding the Russian oil purchases, Miller clarified that every country has right to take decisions in accordance with its energy needs. He added that Russian oil was sold at very low prices compared to the global market rates.

The Russian oil price was dropped due to the limitations imposed by the US and its allies which deprived Russia of an additional $100 billion revenue which could be spent in the Ukraine war.

He further clarified that the US had not imposed any restrictions on Russian oil exports.