US man woke up with bat on his neck, here’s what happened

A man claimed that he woke up to find a bat clinging to his neck before dying of rabies days later in the United States.

A foreign news agency mentioned that the unnamed person from Lake County said that he found a bat clinging to his neck. He then began to suffer from extreme numbness along with headaches and difficulties in moving his limbs.

His diagnosis was confirmed after getting tested in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labs.

He died several days later. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that it was the first human-related rabies death since 1954.

According to the World Health Organization, there is no cure for rabies when clinical rabies physically appear. It is mostly transmitted through domestic pets through bites and saliva.

The organization mentioned that 99 per cent of the case are caused by dogs. It can be treated through vaccines.

The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr Ngozi Ezike spoke about the immediate steps which need to be taken as precautions.

“There is a life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies,” the healthcare official was saying as quoted in the report.

Ezike added that immediate medical attention is required if a person thinks they have been exposed to the disease. She said that treatment protocols should be followed immediately.