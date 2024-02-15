US calls for investigation of rigging allegations in Pakistan elections

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has once again called for an investigation into allegations of alleged fraud in Pakistan elections.

Briefing the media in Washington on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US thinks that an investigation of rigging is an appropriate step to take.

“That is our response to questions of irregularities not just in Pakistan, but when we see them anywhere in the world and we think that they’re thoroughly investigated and resolved,” he said.

A spokesman said the US was looking forward to working with new Pakistani elected government.

Miller said that the formation of a coalition government is ultimately an internal matter of Pakistan. Ultimately that’s not a decision for the United States to make. It’s a decision for Pakistan to make.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.