US calls on Pakistan to lift social media restrictions

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday once again urged the Pakistani government to lift internet shutdowns in Pakistan, including restrictions on social media platforms.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, the department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller has condemned government-imposed shutdowns of internet platforms.

“We have and will continue to emphasize the importance of respecting these fundamental freedoms during our engagements with Pakistani officials,” he said.

He underlined Washington’s commitment to freedom of expression in Pakistan and condemned any government-impo­sed shutdowns of internet platforms.

Replying to a question regarding irregularities in recent polls in Pakistan, Matthew Miller urged the newly elected government in Pakistan to hold a thorough investigation into alleged electoral irregularities in the country.

“There was a competitive election in Pakistan. Millions and millions of people made their voices heard. A new government has been formed and we will of course work with that government. At the same time, there were reported irregularities. There have been challenges brought by political parties to the results and we want to see those challenges and those irregularities fully investigated.”

The statement comes a day after Washington congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her election as Punjab’s first woman chief minister, and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its robust partnership with Pakistan under new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.