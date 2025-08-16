US cancels India trade talks scheduled for August

New Delhi: A planned visit by U.S. trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been cancelled, delaying talks on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, Indian business and financial news network NDTV Profit reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, China’s top diplomat will visit India next week for talks about their shared boundary, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, as the two countries consider resuming border trade after a five-year halt, AFP reported.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on Delhi’s invitation from Monday until Wednesday for “the 24th special representatives meeting on the China-India border issue”, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Past trade between the neighbours across icy, high-altitude Himalayan border passes was usually small in volume, but any resumption is significant for its symbolism.

It stopped following a deadly 2020 clash between border troops.

Indian media reported this week that Wang was expected for talks in New Delhi on Monday.

He will meet Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval, New Delhi’s foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Wang will also hold talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who visited Beijing in July, the statement said.

The two major economic powers have long competed for strategic influence across South Asia.

However, they have moved to mend ties after being caught up in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff blitz.

Chinese and Indian officials have said in recent weeks that the two countries were discussing the resumption of border trade.

Agreements to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas have also been seen as part of an effort to rebuild their relationship.