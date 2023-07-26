US CENTCOM chief completes Pakistan’s three-day visit

WASHINGTON: US Central Command (CENTCOM) Chief General Michael Erik Kurilla has completed his three-day visit to Pakistan.

During his stay in Pakistan, the US CENTCOM commander met with senior military leaders to better understand the security situation and strengthen the military-to-military relationship between USCENTCOM and the Pakistan Armed Forces, the press statement read.

On July 23rd, in small group meetings at the Army House in Rawalpindi, General Kurilla met with General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff, and other senior military leaders.

Discussions focused on strengthening the military-to-military relations between the Pakistani Armed Forces and USCENTCOM, focusing on counter-terrorism, military trauma combat casualty care, security cooperation, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance opportunities.

The US CENTCOM press statement further read that on July 24th, General Kurilla traveled to Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Center to meet with Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, the Pakistani Director General of Military Training, Brigadier Suleman Khalid, the Commandant of the National Counter Terrorism Center, and to visit the Pakistani Army Sniper School.

Discussion focused on combined Pakistan and USCENTCOM counter-terrorism training opportunities, and the training management process of the Pakistani Army. The visit included a live fire assault demonstration and sniper range and weapon overview.

“Every time I visit the Pakistan military I am impressed with the professionalism, commitment, and competence of everyone I meet,” General Kurilla said.

“CENTCOM views the US-Pakistan relationship on its own merits, and I am committed to strengthening this important partnership that dates back over 75 years,” General Kurilla said, according to a press statement released by the central command.