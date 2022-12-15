US Centcom chief meets COAS Asim Munir at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Gen Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command (Centcom), visited the military’s General Headquarters on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The press release said that Commander Centcom called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir wherein matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and stability, defence and security cooperation, particularly military-to-military ties, were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace. The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan, said ISPR.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, the press release said.

The delegation will also visit Torkham today where it will be apprised on counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

Comments