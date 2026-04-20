American naval forces have “intercepted” and “disabled” an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Arabian Sea, US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

“US forces operating in the Arabian Sea have enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port,” according to a statement by CENTCOM.

“The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted the M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots en route to Bandar Abbas, Iran.”

CENTCOM said naval forces issued multiple warnings and informed the vessel it was in violation of the US blockade.

After the crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, the Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room.

The destroyer then “disabled” the Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from its 5-inch MK 45 Gun into the ship’s engine room.

US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in US custody. US Centcom said 25 ships have diverted since the blockade by the US naval forces.

IRAN REJECTS PEACE TALKS

Iranian state media reported that Tehran had rejected new peace talks, citing the ongoing blockade, threatening rhetoric, and Washington’s shifting positions and “excessive demands.”

“One cannot restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others,” Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref wrote on social media. “The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of ​significant costs for everyone.”

Trump earlier warned Iran that the U.S. would destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if Tehran rejected his terms, continuing a recent pattern ​of such threats.