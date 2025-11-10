US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd': Iran

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday dismissed accusations by the United States that Tehran had attempted to kill the Israeli ambassador in Mexico, describing the claim as “absurd”.

“We found this claim very ridiculous and absurd,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing, adding that it was part of an attempt “to destroy Iran’s friendly relations with other countries”.

Following Washington’s accusation on Friday of the assassination attempt, Israel’s foreign ministry thanked Mexican authorities “for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran”.

But Mexico’s foreign ministry later said it had “received no information” on the alleged plot, and Iran’s embassy in Mexico called it “a great big lie”.

A US official said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force initiated the plot in late 2024 and that it was disrupted earlier this year.

The alleged plot involved recruiting operatives through Iran’s embassy in Venezuela, whose leftist president, Nicolas Maduro, maintains a tactical alliance with Tehran.

“The entire matter was fabricated,” Baqaei said on Monday.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a 12-day war during which the US briefly joined with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.