US condemns Iranian strikes in Pakistan

The United States (US) condemned recent Iranian airstrikes in Pakistan, hoping that Islamabad and Tehran would resolve the issue peacefully.

Speaking at a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned the Iranian strikes and said Washington wanted to see peace and stability maintained in the region.

“We do condemn those strikes. We’ve seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple days,” Miller said.

“Certainly, we always want to see peace and stability maintained, especially in this region, where it’s been the focus of our diplomatic efforts since October 7th.”

A day earlier, following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace, the Foreign Office (FO) said Islamabad has announced to expel Iranian ambassador while recalling its envoy from Tehran.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said in a post.

“Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being.

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

“We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO) after midnight, strikes in Pakistani territory resulted in “deaths of two innocent children while injuring of three girls”.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.”