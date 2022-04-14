US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says values relationship with Islamabad

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Wednesday congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying it values the relationship between the two countries.

In a statement released by the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States valued its relationship with Pakistan which had been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years.

“The United States views a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both countries,” he added.

Responding to the statement, the Prime Minister’s Office reaffirmed the need for cooperation with United States.

“The new government wishes to constructively and positively engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region,” it tweeted.

We have noted the comments made by the @WhiteHouse on assumption of office by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. We welcome U.S. reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan. — Prime Minister’s Office (@PMO_PK) April 13, 2022

“We look forward to deepening this important relationship on the principles of equality, mutual interest and mutual benefit,” it added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed on April 11.

Panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

