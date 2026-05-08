U.S Congress commends Pakistan for mediating US-Iran peace

Washington: Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, has introduced a nonbinding House resolution commending Pakistan for its role in mediating peace efforts amid the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The resolution, submitted in the 119th Congress, 2nd Session, describes Pakistan as a key neutral broker that has helped facilitate negotiations between the parties. It highlights Pakistan’s efforts to host diplomatic delegations despite logistical challenges, including citywide shutdowns.

“Pakistan has clearly demonstrated its desire to facilitate an end to the war between the United States and Israel with Iran,” the measure states. It credits the country with playing an “integral role” and providing a “secure and reliable location for peace talks.”

The document notes that at least 13 U.S. service members have been killed and more than 399 wounded, while the conflict is costing the United States about $1 billion per day.

The resolution warns that further escalation, including possible deployment of U.S. ground forces in Iran, “would create strife, disunity, and turmoil within the United States of America.” It says ending the fighting would help stabilize global energy supplies and petroleum prices.

While several nations have attempted mediation, the resolution states that only Pakistan has emerged as the central facilitator. Its formal title is “Original Resolution Commending the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its efforts to facilitate peace between the United States and Israel with Iran.”

The resolution declares that the House “acknowledges and commends the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its efforts to facilitate a lasting peace between the United States and Israel with Iran.”