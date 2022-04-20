US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Member of the US House of Representatives Ilhan Omar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Appreciating her courage of convictions and her political struggle, PM Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan. The premier hoped that it would lead to deepening people-to-people ties and strengthen exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the US Congress, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Sharif underscored that Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality. He highlighted that constructive engagement between the two countries could help promote peace, security and development in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-US bilateral relations as well as regional situation were discussed.

Maintaining that the US is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, the premier emphasised the need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially in the trade and investment fields.

PM Sharif lauded the efforts of the Pakistani diaspora in reinforcing the Pakistan-US ties and added that Pakistan deeply values their contribution to national development and growth.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the serious human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, enabling the region to realise its economic potential and promote social progress. He emphasised that a peaceful and stable South Asian region can focus on its growth and development.

The prime minister called for concerted efforts, at the global level to deal with the scourge of Islamophobia.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar thanked the Prime Minister and hoped that her visit to Pakistan would help strengthen ties between Pakistan and the US Congress.

Ilhan Omar arrived in Pakistan today on a four-day visit to the country. Apart from having meetings with leadership in Islamabad, she will visit Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to have a greater understanding of Pakistan’s cultural, social, political, and economic potential.

