US delegation visits flood-hit areas in Sindh

DADU: A five-member delegation from United States headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Sunday visited flood hit areas in Dadu district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

The US delegation which also included the Ambassador Donald Blome reviewed the flood situation on the ground and during an aerial view of the area.

The delegation was briefed on the rescue operations in the area and losses from the floods by Major General Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Hasnat Ahmed, and Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah.

The delegation praised the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the armed forces. The US congresswoman also met flood victims and distributed gifts among them.

Sindh province remained the most-affected in the recent floods and according to a report, heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

According to details, at least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051 people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh’s focal person for flood relief said that the provincial government has established 1,975 relief camps for the flood-affected people. Almost 581,010 victims have been shifted to relief camps, the focal person added.

The focal person claimed that almost 9.18 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and subsequent floods in Sindh. Rains and floods also caused death to over one lakh animals.

Comments